Bhopal/Raipur (Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Income Tax department on Friday conducted raids at the official premises of Vyapak Enterprises in Bhopal and Raipur over alleged irregular financial transactions.

Vyapak Enterprises is an event management and advertising agency.

Mukesh Srivastava is the owner of Vyapak Enterprises. Information about disproportionate assets and many financial transactions related to Srivastava were received by IT officers.

The staff of the Income Tax Department are present at the spots. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

