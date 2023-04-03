New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Assets worth more than Rs 4,800 crore were seized during searches conducted by the Income Tax department against 2,841 groups in the last four financial years, the government informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said these searches are undertaken to find "suspected or identified large-scale tax evasion".

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Shot at by Neighbour for Objecting to Loud Music at Function in Siraspur.

Sharing the data for financial years 2019-20, 2020-22, 2021-22 and 2022-23 (provisional figures till January 2023), Chaudhary said a total of 2,841 groups were searched by the I-T department leading to seizure of assets worth Rs 4,863.12 crore.

The highest seizure of assets took place during the last fiscal of 2022-23 (data till January 2023) at Rs 1,533.23 crore with searches being conducted against a total of 602 groups, the data stated.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Brokers Dupe Gujarat-Based Diamond Trader of Rs 1.18 Crore by Replacing Real Diamonds With Sugar Crystals on Pretext of Buying, Arrested From Kandivali and Lalbaug.

Properties worth Rs 1,159.59 crore were seized after searches against 686 groups in 2021-22, assets worth Rs 880.83 crore were seized after action against 569 groups in 2020-21 and assets worth Rs 1,289.47 crore were seized during searches against 984 groups in 2019-20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)