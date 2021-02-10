New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.91 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.87 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to February 8, 2021.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 67,334 crore have been issued to over 1.84 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.23 lakh crore have been made in 2.14 lakh cases, the income tax department informed in a tweet.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,91,015 crore to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 08th February,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 67,334 crore have been issued in 1,84,45,638 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,23,680 crore have been issued in 2,14,935 cases," it said.

The last date of filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for individuals for Annual Year 2020-21 was January 10. The Central government had extended the ITR filing deadline for companies till February 15, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)