New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) (JDU) president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna on former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, and the father of the 'Green Revolution,' MS Swaminathan.

"They were all Bharat's Ratna, on whom the Prime Minister has conferred this award. I want to thank PM Modi for it," Singh said, speaking to ANI.

Rubbishing the opposition's claim that the Bharat Ratna's are being conferred to reap political advantage ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the JDU president said that it is the opposition that acts on the basis of "timing."

"The opposition has its perspective. There is no question of timing. They look at timing. All of us think that all these individuals are Bharat's Ratna who have received this award," Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.

In a line-up post on X, PM Modi said that, as a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao served India extensively in various capacities.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," the PM said.

"Narasimha Rao Garu's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," he added.

Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said this honour is dedicated to the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's incomparable contribution to the country.

"It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation," PM posted on X.

Swaminathan, a prominent figure in Indian agriculture famed for his leading role in India's 'Green Revolution', will be conferred the honour posthumously, the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

