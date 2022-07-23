Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana while addressing Justice S.B. Sinha Memorial Inaugural Lecture in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Saturday said he was keen on joining active politics.

"I was keen on joining active politics, but destiny desired otherwise. The decision to give up something for which I had worked so hard, was not easy at all," said CJI Ramana.

He asserted that the non-filling up of judicial vacancies and not improving the judicial infrastructure was the main reason for the pendency of cases in the country. He also lamented over the false narratives about the lives of judges.

"On multiple occasions, I have highlighted the issues leading to the tendencies. I have been strongly advocating the need to revamp the infrastructure - both physical and personal to enable the judges to function to their full potential."

In his address, the CJI raised concerns over judges' security post-retirement.

"These days, we are witnessing an increasing number of physical attacks on judges...Judges have to live in the same society as the people that they have convicted, without any security or assurance of safety."

He also highlighted how professionals from other occupations had security deployed owing to the sensitivity of their jobs.

"Politicians, bureaucrats, police officers and other public representatives are often provided with security even after their retirement owing to the sensitiveness of their jobs. Ironically, judges are not extended similar protection."

The CJI came down heavily on the media and said it is taking democracy two steps backwards.

"Of late, we see media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide. Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy."

"By overstepping and breaching your responsibilities, you are taking our democracy two steps backwards. Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, whereas electronic media has zero accountability," he added.

The lecture was organised by the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA), Ranchi Judicial Academy Jharkhand, and the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi. (ANI)

