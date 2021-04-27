IAF C-17 airlifted 6 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai Airports & landed at the Panagarh Airbase on Monday evening. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 on Monday airlifted six cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai airports and landed at West Bengal's Panagarh Airbase, the IAF said.

It further stated that within the country, oxygen containers were airlifted from Jaipur to Jamnagar Airbase.

Earlier on April 25, the IAF had said that as part of its continued air bridge efforts, IAF C-17 aircraft airlifted cryogenic oxygen containers for recharging from Gwalior to Ranchi and Indore to Jamnagar.

It also stated that air transportation of containers from Jodhpur and Udaipur to Jamnagar Air Base was also under progress.

On April 24, one C-17 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was airborne from Hindan Air Base for Changi International Airport, Singapore.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the aircraft arrived at Singapore at 7:45 am. After loading four empty cryogenic oxygen containers, it has departed Singapore and is en route to Panagarh air base for offloading of these containers.

The same day, another C-17 of the IAF was airborne from the Hindan airbase at 8:00 am for the Pune airbase. The aircraft arrived at Pune at 10:00 am. The jet was loaded with 2 empty cryogenic oxygen container trucks which were then flown to Jamnagar airbase. (ANI)

