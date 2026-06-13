India News | IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes at Assam's Jorhat Airbase

Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 13 (ANI): An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Saturday at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam, officials said.

"An AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. "More details are awaited," the IAF stated.

Also Read | Sunday Mega Block, June 14, 2026: Special Block To Affect Local Train Services on Central Line; Check Details.

Firefighting operations are underway at the accident site in Jorhat, officials said, after the AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident at the airbase.

The accident reportedly took place when the aircraft was attempting to land at the Jorhat airfield. Emergency response teams have been deployed at the site, and rescue operations are currently underway.

Also Read | Delhi Court Denies Bail to Man in INR 52 Lakh Tinder Scam; Slams Judge for Filing FIR via Maid.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)