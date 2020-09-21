New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Indian Air Force has approached the Haryana government seeking "prompt measures" to put in place an efficient garbage removal system around the Ambala air base, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The newly-inducted Rafale fighter fleet is based at the Ambala Air Force station.

"The IAF has approached Haryana Govt seeking prompt measures to address the garbage disposal method around Ambala Air Force station," Naik said in reply to a question.

He said "large concentration" of different types of birds around the base has been seen, predominantly due to the presence of garbage.

The Ambala station is a premier base of the IAF which houses Jaguar and the MiG-21 Bison aircraft as well.

The IAF has been seeking removal of garbage to avoid any incident of damage to its aircraft due to bird-hit.

"The measures require commissioning of ‘under the roof' scientific solid waste management plant at a distance of more than 10 KMs from the Ambala airbase," Naik said.

To a separate question on whether the government was considering to make use of the ancient Vedic knowledge available in 'Dhanurveda' and 'Viman Shastra' to further strengthen the country's defence mechanism, Naik said no such proposal was under consideration of the defence ministry.

