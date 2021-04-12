New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Top commanders of the Indian Air Force will carry out a comprehensive review of the security challenges facing the country, including the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, at a three-day conference this week, officials said on Monday.

The bi-annual commanders' conference will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, the defence ministry said.

Officials said the situation in eastern Ladakh, the site of Sino-India border standoff, will be discussed at the conference besides the IAF's overall capabilities to deal with any situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Indian and Chinese armies are negotiating disengagement from the remaining friction points in the region after completing withdrawal of troops and weapons in the north and south banks of Pangong lake in mid-February.

The defence ministry said the conference is aimed at addressing the issues of IAF's operational capabilities in the times to come.

"A series of discussions would be conducted over a period of three days to address strategies and policies related to capabilities that would give the IAF a significant edge over its adversaries," it said in a statement.

"Various welfare and human resource measures to improve HR and administrative efficiency will also be discussed," the ministry added.

It said the conference provides a forum to the senior leadership of the IAF to discuss critical issues pertaining to operations, maintenance and administration.

The conference is attended by the Air Officers Commanding-in-Chief of all commands of IAF, all principal staff officers and all director generals posted at the Air headquarters in Delhi.

