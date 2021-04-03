Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Saturday deployed Mi-17 helicopters to help the paramilitary forces in rescue operations in Sukma where 5 jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals, sources said.

Three jawans of the District Reserve Guard were airlifted to Raipur for treatment from Sukma where they sustained injuries in an encounter with Naxals today.

As per Sundarraj Pattilingam, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range of Chhattisgarh, nine more Naxals have been killed and around 15 others were injured in the encounter. He further informed that there were around 250 Naxalites were present during the time of the encounter.

"According to initial information, at least 9 more Naxals have been killed and around 15 others were injured in the encounter. We will need more time to confirm this. As per our estimates, there were 250 Naxalites there," said Sundarraj.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery for the injured jawans and said that the sacrifices of the soldiers killed in the encounter will never be forgotten.

"My thoughts are with the families of those martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. May the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)