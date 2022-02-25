New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Amid Russian military operations in Ukraine, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday said it is geared for the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

"Indian Air Force is geared up for any requirements of the evacuation of our citizens from Ukraine," IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe told ANI when asked about the possibility of its planes going for bringing back Indian nationals.

Also Read | Anish Abbasi Gets Appointed as Secretary of BJP Delhi Minority Morcha.

The IAF has the C-17 Globemasters and the Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft which can go such long distances and evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.

The aircraft of both the fleets are ready and whenever required, they can be sent to help the Indian citizens including students studying there in different educational institutes.

Also Read | Clubhouse Rolls Out In-Room Chat Feature on iOS & Android.

The IAF played a key role recently in bringing back Indian citizens and officials stranded in Afghanistan following the Taliban's take over the country.

Ukraine has closed its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sent teams to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.

According to sources, the central government will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine.They said that the cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation.

"Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as GOI chartered flights," a source said.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

In his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, PM Modi also sensitised him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)