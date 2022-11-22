Chandigarh [India], November 22 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre at Sector 18, Chandigarh has received a Vintage Prototype Aircraft "Kanpur-1".

This rare single-engine machine had been designed and built by late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh VSM 1, MBE in 1958, and was in the possession of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh, an official release said.

A ceremony for handing over the indigenous flying machine was hosted at the Aeronautical Engineering division of Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, on Monday, where the aircraft was received by Air Marshal R Radhish, SASO, HQ Western Air Command from Professor Baldev Setia, the director of PEC, the release said.

This vintage aircraft was gifted to PEC by AVM Harjinder Singh in the year 1967 and it shares a strong bond with Indian aviation heritage.

The "Kanpur-1" will be displayed along with other aircraft at the IAF Heritage Centre, the official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal R Radhish said that having this aircraft in the IAF Heritage Centre, will not only hold heritage value but also build strong relationships between the Punjab Engineering College and Indian Air Force.

IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh was a dream project visualised by the Chandigarh Administration, Hon'ble Governor of Punjab & Administrator of UT, Banwari Lal Purohit and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff last year, and it will comprise artefacts, simulators and interactive boards, in order to highlight the various facets of operations in the IAF.

It will showcase the important role played by IAF for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief besides its combat capabilities, and will also house various vintage aircraft, the release said while adding that the Heritage Centre will go a long way in motivating and inspiring the youth of this city in making a career in the IAF, the official release said. (ANI)

