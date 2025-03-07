Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 7 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana on Friday, with the pilot ejecting safely, IAF officials said.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

Also Read | Sundargarh Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Brick Over Infidelity Suspicion, Tells Daughter Mother 'Would Never Come Back'; Arrested.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

The IAF said that the pilot successfully maneuvered the aircraft away from inhabited areas before ejecting safely.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 08 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a post on X.

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1897978332836180111

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)