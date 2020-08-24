New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Monday launched a mobile application, "MY IAF", that will provide career-related information to those who want to join the Indian Air Force, an official statement said.

The app was launched by the chief of the Air Staff at Vayu Bhawan as part of the 'Digital India' initiative, it said.

"The user-friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of selection procedure, training curriculum, pay and perks etc for both officers and airmen in the IAF," the statement said.

"The application, developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), provides career-related information and details for those desirous of joining the IAF," it said.

It is available on Google Play store for android phones and is linked to the IAF's social media platforms. It also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF, it said.

