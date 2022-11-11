Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) An IAF personnel, his wife and two children died when their car collided with a truck in Sumerpur police station area of ??Rajasthan's Pali district Friday evening, police said.

Gulab Singh, a resident of Garhwal in Uttarakhand, was going to join duty in Kutch with his family in a private car when the incident occurred, SHO Rameshwar Bhati said.

Apart from Singh (40), his wife Anita (38), son Anirudh (8) and five-year-old daughter died in the accident, the police official said.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Sumerpur district hospital for post-mortem which will be conducted when the relatives reach on Saturday.

