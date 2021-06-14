New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has placed an order with Kochi-based startup Allabout Innovation for its electronic devices that can sterilise the air and reduce the coronavirus load "by 99 per cent", a statement said on Monday.

"The IAF has procured pieces of the Wolf Airmask (electronic devices) and these will be installed at the IAF's office located at New Delhi," the statement issued by the the startup noted.

Each device will cover an area of 1,000 square feet at the IAF's New Delhi office, it mentioned.

The Indian Navy as well as various states have also approached Allabout Innovations for these devices, it said.

"This is also the only device tested against the SARS Cov2 virus. It was tested at RGCB (Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology).... Their conclusion is that the Wolf Airmask is the only device that can reduce the Covid viral load by 99.9 per cent in the air and surfaces," the statement added.

Apart from the IAF, the startup has already received orders from entities such as Apollo Tyres, Disney Network and Asianet Star Communications, it noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)