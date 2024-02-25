New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) An IAF Dornier aircraft was deployed at "short notice" to airlift a team of doctors from an army hospital in Delhi to transport a liver from Pune that saved the life of an army veteran here, the Indian Air Force said on Sunday.

The IAF also shared a few pictures of the aircraft and the team of doctors in a post on X.

Also Read | 'Not Even in My Dreams Did I Ever See Myself Speaking to PM Modi': 'Drone Didi' Sunita on Speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi During 'Mann Ki Baat' (Watch Videos).

"An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24. The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a #Veteran. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam #SavingLives," it posted on X.

A senior official said the team of doctors were airlifted from Delhi to Pune and back, adding that the liver transplant took place at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi.

Also Read | Ancient Temples of Badami Chalukya Period Found in Telangana Village (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)