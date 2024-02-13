Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district during a training sortie on Tuesday, a Defence official said.

Both the pilots ejected safely, he said.

The plane crashed near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station while returning from the training sortie, he said.

A court of inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.

The official said there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the accident.

