New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Indian Air Force on Thursday conducted an aerial parade, which included a fly past by Rafale and other fighter jets, at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad on the occasion of the 88th IAF Day.

Various aircraft of the IAF like Tejas, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Bison, MiG-29 and the newly inducted Rafale took part in the fly past.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

Chinook, Apache, Mi 17 V5, Mi 35, ALH Mk IV and other helicopters of the IAF also took part in the aerial display.

Military transport aircraft of the IAF like C17 and C130 were also featured along with vintage aircraft like Tiger Moth.

Also Read | BJP No Different From TMC, Both Suppress Democratic Protests, Says CPI(M) General Secretary Surjyakanta Mishra.

Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic teams were also part of the fly past at the Hindon air base.

The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

The force is celebrating its 88th anniversary this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)