Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in an open field in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday after developing a technical snag, police said.

"The helicopter landed in the field near Sarnau village. After nearly half an hour, it took off," Station House Officer, Sanchore, Arvind Kumar said.

Defence sources said the helicopter was on a routine sortie from Ahmedabad to Uttarlai (Barmer) when it developed some technical snag mid-air following which the pilot had to make a precautionary landing.

Later, the helicopter took off from the field and landed at Uttarlai, the sources said.

