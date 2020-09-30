New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday gave a detailed presentation on 'Operation Sagar Aaraksha' to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh was given a detailed presentation on 'Operation Sagar Aaraksha' by the @IndiaCoastGuard," the Defence Ministry tweeted.

Singh lauded the fire fighting efforts of the ICG personnel and congratulated them for preventive pollution response during the operation, it added. (ANI)

