Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Samudra Paheredar has rescued a Kochi-based fishing boat along with 14 fishermen from sinking due to an underwater hull damage and uncontrolled flooding.

The fishing boat, Sarah Puthin, was secured alongside the ICG ship, dewatered and repaired with damage control gears and escorted to Kochi harbour, the ICG said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Also Read | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead in Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Murder Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

"The boat reported damage in the underwater hull and was in danger of sinking due to uncontrolled flooding. On receiving the distress message, ICGS Samudra Paheredar rushed to the site and evacuated all 14 crew from the boat," the ICG said.

It said the ship was undertaking enroute patrol during its passage to Vizag post participation in National Pollution Response exercise off Mundra and in the early hours of December 4, the ship received a distress message over VHF radio from fishing boat operating off Kadalur in Kerala.

Also Read | Karnataka Warehouse Accident: Seven Workers From Bihar Dead, Rs Seven Lakh Compensation Each for Kin Announced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)