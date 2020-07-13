Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized 250 Kg beedi leaves worth 3 lakhs floating in the Mediterranean sea on Monday.

According to the ICG, it was patrolling the sea aboard the Indian Navy-owned patrol vessel Adesh at Thoothukudi. At that time, the Coast Guard recovered the bundles that were floating in the Mediterranean and found that they were beedi leaves.

Also Read | Uttarakhand | Udham Singh Nagar District Under Complete Lockdown From Tonight Till July 16: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

As per an official, the beedi leaf bundles from Thoothukudi may have fallen into the sea while being transported to Sri Lanka.

The confiscated beedi leaf bundles were brought ashore and handed ove

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party Withdraw Support From Ashok Gehlot Govt.

r to the customs officials on the orders of Coast Guard DIG Arvind Sharma. The seized beedi leaves weigh 250 kg and have a value of Rs 3 lakh, said an official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)