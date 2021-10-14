New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The 38th commanders conference of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was held here between October 9 and 11 to discuss and review issues regarding its operational preparedness and future roadmap pertaining to maritime safety, an official statement said on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was given an overview of the ongoing developments and future expansion plans of the ICG after he addressed the conference on October 9, the ICG's statement noted.

In his address, the minister lauded efforts of the ICG for being the vanguard in the field of maritime search and rescue and pollution response and emphasised to continue drive against contraband and drug trafficking, according to the statement.

Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, also addressed senior officers of the ICG during the conference.

Rawat elucidated significance of integrated operations and maintaining coherence in responding to maritime security threats, the statement said.

"The CDS was briefed about new projects and preparedness of the ICG towards maintaining coastal security as well as the recent fire fighting and preventive pollution response operations," it noted.

The 38th commanders conference discussed and reviewed the ICG's operational preparedness, future roadmap and macro issues pertaining to coastal security and maritime safety, it mentioned.

