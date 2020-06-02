India News | ICICI Bank Pledges Rs 4 Crore for Cyclone-hit West Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) Private lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday committed Rs 4 crore to assist the West Bengal government in its relief and rehabilitation efforts in the areas affected by cyclone 'Amphan'.

Out of this amount, the bank contributed Rs 3 crore to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority.

"ICICI Bank has committed to distribute essential food supplies like rice, pulses, oil among others, worth Rs 1 crore in the districts impacted by the cyclone in the state," the lender said in a statement.

A cheque was handed over to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha at the state secretariat, it said.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Chamber of Commerce said it has distributed relief materials among the affected people in collaboration with district administrations.

In a recent tweet, the West Bengal government had thanked mining major Coal India for a contribution of Rs 20 crore towards cyclone relief.

