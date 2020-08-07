New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Union health ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have proposed a National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 (NCRC).

To this end the ICMR on Thursday wrote to hospitals and institutions identified as dedicated Covid-Hospitals or Health Centres inviting a letter of intent under the project to establish NCRC.

Also Read | Girish Chandra Murmu to Take Oath as Comptroller & Auditor General of India on August 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"There is a pressing need for collection of systematic data on clinical signs & symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, clinical course of COVID-19 disease, disease spectrum and outcomes of patients. Such data will serve as an invaluable tool for formulating appropriate patient management strategies, predicting disease severity, patient outcomes etc," ICMR said.

"In view of this, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH & FW), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi have proposed to launch a National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 (NCRC)," the ICMR said.

Also Read | Sri Lanka General Elections Results 2020: Mahinda Rajapaksa Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Congratulatory Phone Call Over SLPP's Likely Win.

It further said, the NCRC will aim at collecting good quality real time clinical data to inform evidence-based clinical practice, research, formulating guidelines and policy making. In view of this, ICMR invites a letter of intent from institutions/hospitals identified as dedicated COVID Hospitals or dedicated COVID Health Centres under the project to establish "National Clinical Registry of COVID-19". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)