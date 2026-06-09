India News | ICMR-NIN Study Links Micronutrient Deficiencies to Higher Dementia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): A recent research study published by ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) links micronutrient status with dementia risk among Indian adults, underscoring the potential role of nutrition in preventing cognitive decline and promoting healthy ageing.

With increasing life expectancy, India is witnessing a rapid rise in the proportion of older adults. This demographic transition is usually accompanied by a growing burden of age-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including dementia.

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Low and middle-income countries such as India account for nearly 60% of the global dementia burden. While genetic factors contribute to dementia, nearly 50% of cases can be linked to modifiable risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, smoking, depression, social isolation etc. Nutrition, particularly micronutrient adequacy, is increasingly being recognized as an important determinant of brain health.

The study used a culturally adopted dementia risk assessment tool by modifying the widely used Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Ageing and Incidence of Dementia (CAIDE) score and assessed its relationship with micronutrient profiles. The community-based cross-sectional study included 570 middle-aged and older adults (40-80 years) from rural and urban settings in Telangana.

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In addition, cognitive performance was assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) tool, blood vitamin concentrations were measured using advanced analytical techniques.

Dietary intake and dietary diversity were also evaluated. The study found that nearly 40% of participants were classified as having a higher predicted risk of dementia. Importantly, individuals in the higher-risk group demonstrated significantly poorer nutritional status. Deficiencies of vitamins D, B2, B6 and B12 were markedly more prevalent among those with higher dementia risk scores.

They also had lower dietary diversity, higher consumption of saturated fats and lower intake of unsaturated fats. Vitamin deficiencies were more common among rural participants than their urban counterparts, highlighting rural-specific vulnerabilities that may contribute to increased dementia risk. The findings further suggest that diets rich in micronutrients, particularly fruits and vegetables, are associated with lower dementia risk factor burden.

Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Scientist G, ICMR-NIN and lead investigator of the study said, "As India's ageing population continues to expand, the number of people living with dementia is expected to rise substantially by 2050. Our findings highlight that micronutrient status is closely linked with the burden of dementia risk factors among Indian adults. Although the cross sectional design of this study restricts the ability to draw causal inferences, the study emphasizes that nutrition, particularly micronutrient adequacy and dietary diversity, represent a modifiable factor that can be targeted through public health interventions."

Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, said, "Given that effective disease-modifying therapies for dementia remain limited, prevention through early identification of risk factors and timely prevention becomes increasingly important. This study provides important evidence that nutritional factors, especially micronutrient status should be integrated into dementia prevention strategies in future."

The study was conducted in collaboration with investigators from Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health, USA, and Karolinska Institute, Sweden. These findings have been published in reputed science journal The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia. (ANI)

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