New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sought proposals in stillbirths under the ICMR Task Force Programme for research funding. The concept proposals with specific objectives and scientific questions should be submitted online by December 30, 2022, by 5 pm, it said.

"Stillbirths are a hidden tragedy that impacts millions of women and families across the globe daily. The stillbirth rate may be one of the indicators of the quality of a country's medical system. Stillbirth has multifactorial etiologies. Early identification of risk factors for stillbirth and appropriate antenatal management may reduce preventable stillbirths and improve the pregnancy outcomes," the ICMR said in a release.

The ICMR Call for Proposals in Stillbirths, under the ICMR Task Force Programme, further states that the initiative is in line with the government's aim of bringing the number of stillbirths in the country down to single digits by 2030.

"The INAP by the Government of India now plans to bring down stillbirths to single digits by 2030. There is a need for research into the causes of stillbirth and effective prevention and treatment of these causes identifying research challenges. The ICMR expert group on Still Births has identified three key thematic areas to prioritise and articulate research challenges," the ICMR said.

"The concept proposal can be submitted for financial support through online mode only by scientists/ professionals, who have regular employment in medical institutes/research institutes/ universities/colleges/recognised research and development laboratories/government and semi-government organisations and NGOs (documentary evidence of their recognition including DSIR certificate should be enclosed with the proposal)," the ICMR release further stated. (ANI)

