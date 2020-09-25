Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] September 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed their grief at the demise of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday in Chennai.

Governor Harichandan said Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam is a household name not only in Andhra, but the entire country as an iconic playback singer in 16 languages, predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

"Balasubrahmanyam also held the Guinness World Record for recording more than 40,000 songs, highest by a singer. He received several coveted awards apart from Padma Bhushan in 2011. Among them are six National Film Awards and 25 Nandi Awards for his contribution to Indian cinema," said Governor Harichandan, praying for peace to the departed soul and offering his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Conveying his condolences to the family members, the Chief Minister said Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, has been "the refreshing notation of film music spanning over five decades, enthralling the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent". (ANI)

