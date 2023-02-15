Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday announced the launch of the ninth edition of the Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC).

Singh made the announcement after inaugurating 'Manthan 2023', the annual defence innovation event at the Chandan Singh Air Force Convention Centre in Yelahanka here.

The union minister said that the Defence Ministry has also approved a simplified and fast-track procedure for procurement from iDEX start-ups and MSMEs.

"iDEX has opened avenues for achieving self-reliance in defence," Singh said adding that it has been decided to increase the grants given so far to encourage new entrepreneurs in the development of larger projects.

The Defence India Startup Challenge was first launched in 2018 by the Defence Innovation Organisation with support from the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog for the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme of the Defence Ministry.

The MoD initiated the iDEX framework to encourage indigenous innovation in defence and aerospace. The agency, in line with the Union Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (self-reliant India campaign), provides financial grants, supports startups, MSMEs, R&D institutions, academia, and individual innovators and facilitates the procurement of their products.

Lauding the development of start-ups in the country, the Defence Minister today said that the environment created for start-ups has changed and today the number of start-ups in India is set to reach one lakh.

"The environment that has been created for start-ups in our country in the last few years, I see that it is no less than a boon for our youth. Earlier it could be counted but today their number is about to reach one lakh," said the defence minister.

Emphasizing that a hundred Unicorns have been set up by the youth, he said that it speaks volumes about the new enthusiasm within the youth and the passion for something new.

"More than a hundred Unicorns have been set up by the youth of our country. This not only tells the importance of the newly created start-up ecosystem in our country, but also the new enthusiasm that has come within our youth, and the passion to do something new," said Singh.

Addressing the event he said that "In my view Start-up means new energy, Start-up means New Commitment, and Start-up means New Enthusiasm."

"If we have to go ahead of other countries, it is necessary for new people and start-ups to come forward," Singh said.

"Earlier there was a saying 'new for nine days, old for hundred days'. But every day new innovation in the field of Science and Technology has left this adage far behind," said the Defence Minister.

He said that iDEX has been awarded the PM Award under the Innovation category. If the business of iDEX Winners expands, lakhs of people will get employment in the country.

"Start-up Manthan is a grand celebration of the journey of growth of the Indian Defence start-up ecosystem. This is an indicator of the success of our initiative "Innovations for Defence Excellence" i.e. iDEX. iDEX has so far helped many home-grown technologies to develop and move forward," said Singh.

"In order to encourage our new entrepreneurs in the development of larger projects, we have decided to increase the grants given so far. This shows the government's support for the hard work, dedication, and encouragement of our innovators and start-ups," he added.

Singh earlier today inspected an exhibition at the Convention Centre. Chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, ministry officials, innovators, and startups are attending the event.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan visited the pavilions of domestic defence firms at AeroIndia and interacted with entrepreneurs. He urged them to focus on cutting-edge research to meet the need for niche technologies and high-end manufacturing as per international standards. (ANI)

