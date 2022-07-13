Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Several FIRs have been registered against unidentified people for allegedly desecrating idols at a temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, a police official said.

The incident is said to have taken place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, which triggered protests by the local people demanding action against the perpetrators.

However, according to the police, the situation is under control now.

"The SIT has been formed and FIRs have been registered. ASP, SHO and SDPO have reached the site. No arrests have been done so far, and the situation is under control now," said RC Kotwal, SSP Kathua on Tuesday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

