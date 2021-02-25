Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Congress, CPM and TMC can hold a rally in the poll-bound state then why cannot his party do the same.

"Model Code of Conduct has not come into effect now. If they are refusing to give us permission even before the Model Code of Conduct, how will the election be free and fair? Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda are holding rallies. If Congress, CPM, TMC can hold rallies, then why cannot we?" Owaisi told mediapersons here.

He further alleged that TMC practices hypocrisy as the party acts differently in Delhi and West Bengal.

"TMC MPs speak about freedom of expression, constitution, dissent in Parliament. But, they have two faces. They say one thing in Delhi and do just the opposite in Bengal. If I want to conduct a public meeting there, then why am I not being permitted? The secular, liberal people who clap when they listen to the speeches of TMC MPs will have to think. This clearly shows the doublespeak and hypocrisy of TMC," said Owaisi.

Owaisi's scheduled rally in Kolkata on Thursday has been cancelled after the police refused permission, party leader Zameerul Hasan said.

With this rally, Owaisi was to kickstart his party's campaign ahead of Bengal Assembly polls. The rally was to take place in the Muslim-dominated Metiabruz area of Kolkata, which falls in the parliamentary constituency represented by Abhishek Banerjee, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew.

It is noteworthy to mention that West Bengal is a key state for the AIMIM as the party has stretched its wings in eastern India after bagging five seats in Bihar.

The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal is likely to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)