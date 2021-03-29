By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Actor turned politician and BJP candidate for Thrissur Assembly Suresh Gopi on Monday said if BJP will be voted to power, it will deliver the best for the state.

Talking to ANI, during an interview in Thrissur, Gopi said, "Select us. We will deliver the best. If you want to check on our ability and capacity then you have to give us a chance."

"If you want to check out the ability of administration capacity of the BJP, then you have to audit seven years of administrative work of central government if you do that we will carry out the job very confidently very loyally, and fine," he added.

Gopi also mentioned that acting is different than politics, one must feel the people with substance.

"I have given a punch in politics too in 2019 but it is not all about punching dialogue. Politics is different. You have to feel the people with substances which will be built the confidence," said Gopi.

"I can not say who will be the CM. The party will decide that but if BJP voted to power, it will put the best person," he added.

While a choice for the chief minister of Kerala, Gopi said, "E Sreedharan is a fantastic person, best for Kerala this time."

Gopi also raised the issue of love jihad and Sabrimala and said, "Any intervention on love jihad and Sabarimala will be through law."

"To protect the right of every individual we will come out with a uniform civil code. We will come with a population control mechanism all democratically," he added.

Thrissur is witnessing a tri-cornered fight in assembly polls. Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister late K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal is fighting the polls in a constituency that was her father's long-standing political base. To curtail the Congress victory BJP has fielded actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, known for his punch dialogues in Malayalam film. LDF candidate is P. Balachandran. (ANI)

