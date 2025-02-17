New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The cleaning process of the Yamuna river at ITO, Delhi, is currently underway, sparking a political controversy.

AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday criticized the sudden involvement of Delhi's Lt Governor in the process, suggesting that the government should be the one responsible for such initiatives.

After the meeting with the office bearers of AAP Delhi, the Delhi State President interacted with the media.

He said, "Such a large election was held in Delhi. If it is the Lt Governor who has to do everything, then they should have imposed President's Rule. People have elected a government. CM and government will carry out their responsibility."

Rai further questioned the timing of the Lt Governor's actions, adding, "Which power group of BJP is active behind the sudden activeness of Lt Governor regarding this is something only they would be able to say." He strongly reiterated, "But this is the responsibility of the government, people of Delhi have elected them."

In his statement, Rai also took a jab at the BJP, urging the party to focus on fulfilling the promises they made to the people of Delhi, saying, "BJP should head towards fulfilling whatever promises they made..."

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62.

