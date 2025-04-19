Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday and called the Murshidabad violence state-sponsored terrorism. She asked if Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren can go to jail, then why cannot Mamata Banerjee go to jail for violence in the state.

Agnimitra Paul said, "The situation in West Bengal today is such that atrocities are being committed against Hindus. This is state-sponsored terrorism. Hindu genocide is being done by the Muslims. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has done this...Now, she is saying that this has been done by the BJP and BSF. We want an NIA investigation. If Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren can go to jail, then why can't Mamata Banerjee go to jail for Hindu genocide?"

She further alleged that Mamata Banerjee did this to divert attention from the 26,000 job losses in the SSC recruitment scam.

"The planning for this violence was done for three months. They were waiting, and the Waqf amendment bill became the issue. Why has Mamata Banerjee not given 400 km of international fencing? A few days ago, four dreaded terrorists were arrested by the Assam police. CM has orchestrated it for the vote bank," she further added.

Earlier, a day after a National Commission for Women (NCW) team visited West Bengal's relief camps, Agnimitra Paul said what happened in Murshidabad was an " eye-opener," referring to the violence following the protests over the Waqf Amendment Act earlier in the month.

Paul told reporters on Friday, "They (NCW team) should visit, what happened in Murshidabad is an eye opener...the whole country is witnessing what is happening...Jihadis are burning the houses of Sanatani people, shops and temple...Is this Syria, Afghanistan or Pakistan? We need National Investigation Agency to investigate...People should know what exactly happened and what was the role of (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee..."

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar met families affected by the Murshidabad violence at a shelter home in West Bengal's Malda district.

Speaking to reporters, Vijaya Rahatkar said, "Everyone should be sensitive towards women, and this sensitivity can only ensure justice for women. This kind of situation occurs when there is a lack of sensitivity." Vijaya Rahatkar arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening to lead an inquiry into the recent violence.

The visit comes in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda. (ANI)

