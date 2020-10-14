Vaishali (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai has said that if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is elected to power in Bihar then terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in the state.

Speaking at a public gathering here, Rai said, "Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen."

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched; Check Prices Here.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)