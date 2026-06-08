India News | 'If Something Stolen, It is INDIA Bloc's Existence': BJP MP Sambit Patra on Opposition's SIR Charge

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra on Monday ridiculed the INDIA bloc's latest strategy meeting, saying the opposition alliance has shrunk from stadium-sized rallies to a single room at the Constitution Club and accused its leaders of hypocrisy over allegations of voter list manipulation.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said, "We saw how Arvind Kejriwal ji, Mamata Banerjee ji, and Kharge ji were all meeting with bouquets of flowers as if a very big strategy meeting was about to take place. Earlier, all these meetings used to happen in stadiums; you all must have seen how everyone stood holding each other's hands in the Bengaluru stadium. Gradually, it now happens in a single room at the Constitution Club. Now stadiums don't get filled; this meeting happens only in one room of the Constitution Club," he added.

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Patra's remarks came after Kharge addressed the media following the INDIA bloc meeting held on Monday at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. Leaders from 23 opposition parties attended the meeting and announced a five-point strategy to challenge the government on issues including electoral integrity and economic concerns.

The BJP MP targeted the bloc's criticism of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, calling it a "tape recorder" the opposition plays only after poll defeats.

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"He said that 'SIR' occurred, and votes were stolen; I don't understand how long they have been playing this same tape recorder. But 'SIR' happened in Tamil Nadu as well; 'SIR' happened in Kerala too. In Tamil Nadu, you quickly went there, formed an alliance with another party, and formed the government. And the DMK there is saying that it's not a vote theft here, the ally itself has been stolen. The ally was stolen there. Since you formed the government in Kerala, you aren't cursing 'SIR.' But because you lost in Bengal, you are crying about 'SIR, SIR.'," Patra stated.

Patra took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the party's electoral record.

"I was hearing that Kharge Sahab said today that our meeting will happen every two months. They will lose an election every third month, and their alliance will hold a meeting every second month. Rahul Gandhi ji has scored a century, he has scored a century in losing elections. After scoring this century, he was smiling today as if he had conquered a massive fortress or achieved a very big victory," Patra said.

Patra further argued that it was the opposition alliance itself that had lost public trust.

"So, this height of hypocrisy is being watched by us and all of India. If something has truly been stolen, it is the 'INDIA alliance', though I don't know how many components are in it today, as their components keep changing. In reality, the very existence of those in the 'INDIA alliance' has been stolen. Today, on the ground, none of these political parties have any existence left. Their integrity has been stolen, and because of this theft of integrity, the public did not vote for them," he said.

The BJP leader also pointed to infighting within the Trinamool Congress and Congress, suggesting the opposition should first resolve internal differences.

"Every TV channel is showing the internal conflict within the TMC and the fight inside the TMC. I don't know the facts of what is happening inside the TMC, but there must be some fire, otherwise where is the smoke coming from? So first of all, I think these people should have a meeting among themselves. The TMC people should meet with each other," Patra said.

He also referred to comments by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot about the party's high command, asking whether Gehlot and Kharge had held a closed-door meeting.

"And there, I don't know what all Ashok Gehlot ji is saying to Kharge ji. Did they have a closed-door meeting with Ashok Gehlot ji or not? Ashok Gehlot ji is saying whatever comes to his mind to the so-called high command of the Congress, and after that, what will be achieved by this drama of the 'INDIA alliance' meeting?" Patra said.

Earlier today, a high-profile meeting saw a significant turnout of top-tier opposition leadership. Congress was represented by a robust contingent, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)