Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21(ANI): Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi-IPS took stock of the arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, Muharram and other upcoming events during a meeting held at the Conference Hall of Police Control Room Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to a release, at the onset of the meeting, participating officers briefed the chair on the security arrangements planned for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, Muharram, and other significant events. The officers shared valuable insights from past experiences, emphasising the need for robust communication channels, seamless coordination among forces, and advanced real-time monitoring systems. Discussions focused on strengthening the existing security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance tactics, and optimising personnel deployment along the key locations.

As per the release, IGP Kashmir conducted a detailed review of the security framework and directed the officers to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at all strategic locations. He emphasised the need for adequate manpower deployment at each camp and in sensitive areas to maintain a secure environment. V K Birdi also stressed the importance of intelligence-driven operations, timely threat assessments, and proactive measures to mitigate potential risks, ensuring the safety of all participants.

The meeting was attended by DIG CKR Rajiv Panday-IPS, DIG NKR Maqsood Ul Zaman-IPS, DIG SKR Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP PCR Kashmir, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone and other officers.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from all the officers to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming events. (ANI)

