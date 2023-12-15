Budgam (Kashmir) [India], December 14 (ANI): IGP Kashmir VK Birdi visited Budgam and chaired a review meeting in which he emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotic menace

An official release said that the purpose of IGP's visit was to oversee and improve the mechanisms related to security and crime in the district.

During the meeting, the IGP gave utmost priority to overhauling the mechanism of security and crime in order to create a peaceful society.

He emphasised the commitment of the police department to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

"During the discussions, the IGP emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotic menace and urged strict action against peddlers to combat the issue of drug trafficking and maintain law and order in the district," the release said.

The senior police official urged prompt resolution of pending cases, emphasizing the importance of investigations.

He also stressed the need to strengthen police-public relations by adopting a public-centric approach and advocated service-oriented policing as such approach builds trust and bridges the gap between the police and the public, fostering a safer and more harmonious community.

Birdi said that innovative mechanism needs to be followed to thwart the designs of anti-social elements.

"Synergy among the forces with better public cooperation and monitoring at different levels would yield better result of our efforts in maintaining peace in the region," he said.

He emphasised that people's cooperation is must to make efforts fruitful for which police-public bond should be strengthened at grassroots level by addressing public grievances.

The IGP Kashmir highlighted the need for a robust security grid and urged officers to enhance coordination among ground agencies. The proactive approach aims to strengthen the anti-terrorist grid, generate specific intelligence and intensify operations for peace and stability in the district, the release said. (ANI)

