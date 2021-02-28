Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Sunday reviewed the security grid of Srinagar airport in view of the recent attack in the city here, police said.

In view of the attack in the city, the IGP Kashmir visited the Srinagar international airport and reviewed the comprehensive security grid of the airport, a police spokesman said.

The IGP Kashmir was accompanied by Director Airport and senior officers of police, CRPF and CISF along with Regional Director BCAS.

Kumar was briefed by the accompanying officers about the various security measures in place for the safety and security of the airport, the spokesman said.

He said that while interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir discussed the initiatives taken for the maintenance of security at the airport.

Kumar stressed on the officers to ensure better synergy and coordination among different security agencies deployed for the security of airport so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, strategies were also chalked out to ease out rush of passengers at drop gate and inside terminal and to facilitate their smooth movement, the spokesman said.

It was also decided that a Police Post shall be established inside the airport premises soon for the convenience of passengers, he added.

