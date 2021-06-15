New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC) fellowship programme for PhD students and post-doctoral researchers in science and engineering has been launched by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), it said in a statement.

The IGSTC Industrial Fellowship aims to provide support young Indian PhD students and post-doctoral researchers in Science & Engineering for industrial exposure at German industries and industrial R&D institutions, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

Supported by an attractive grant for a maximum of one year, the fellowship aims to motivate young Indian researchers towards applied research and build capacity to foster innovation and technology development through exposure at advanced German industrial ecosystems.

"The IGSTC Industrial Fellowship programme was launched by Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma on the occasion of IGSTC's 11th Foundation day on June 14," the statement said.

The programme was launched at a virtual meeting in the presence of the IGSTC Governing Body co-chairs and members, representatives from Indian and German governments, industry and academia.

Sharma said this fellowship would encourage capacity building and would encourage students to think of challenges faced by industry and research solutions for them.

It will encourage applied research, technology development and industrial experience in German setup for young researchers, it added.

"This programme will bring talented Indian researchers to Germany to work with German companies or government institutes for applied science. As fellows, they can create a long-lasting relationship between both countries for the future," said Kathrin Meyers, Director, BMBF and German co-chair of IGSTC.

"Since the Centre is promoting research led by industry and supported by academia/research organisations, it also provides a unique platform which should be utilised for newer cooperation," she added.

IGSTC was established by the DST and Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) of Germany to facilitate Indo-German R&D networking with emphasis on industry participation, applied research and technology development.

IGSTC, through its flagship program '2+2 Projects', has been supporting innovation-centric R&D projects by synergising the strength of research and academic institutions and public/private industries from India and Germany.

The DST, which comes under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said more information on the categories, eligibility, grant and fellowship guidelines can be found at https://www.igstc.org/.

