Jamshedpur, Nov 24 (PTI) Tata Steel CEO and managing director TV Narendran has been conferred with the prestigious IIM-JRD Tata Award (2023) for 'Excellence in Corporate Leadership in Metallurgical Industries' by the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) at 77th Annual Technical Meeting of the institute in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

This recognition honours Narendran's significant contributions to the mining and metals industry, aligning with Tata Steel's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible business practices, the company said in a press statement.

Also Read | Bodybuilder Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Brazil: Doctor and Influencer Dead After Suffering Massive Bleed on His Liver.

The award introduced by the institute in 2006-07 commemorates the legacy of JRD Tata, reflecting his vision of a conglomerate making a difference to the community and nation at large.

Headquartered in Kolkata, the IIM is a premier professional organisation.

Also Read | China Pneumonia Cases: Indian Doctors Call for Raising Surveillance, Hygiene Measures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)