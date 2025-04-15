Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur successfully celebrated its 14th Annual Convocation Ceremony at the campus. The ceremony conferred degrees to the graduating cohort of 595 talented students from the MBA, E-MBA, FPM, and EFPM programs.

In the convocation, 216 students from the E-MBA program and 369 students from the regular full-time MBA program--comprising 344 students from the MBA 2023-25 batch and 25 from the MBA (ISE) 2022-24 batch--received their degrees from Chief Guest, Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd.

Additionally, 9 degrees were awarded to doctoral scholars, of which 7 were from the FPM program and 2 from the unique EFPM program for working professionals. Also, our faculty-to-student ratio has strengthened to 13:1, ensuring enhanced academic engagement.

In the previous year, IIM Raipur, with its focus on #BuildingBusinessOwners initiative, concentrated on Entrepreneurship, Executive Learning and Development (EL&D), Research, Strategic MoUs and Collaborations, as well as academic excellence, and financial growth and campus development.

In collaboration with SIDBI and the MSME Ministry, IIM Raipur launched and conducted advanced certificate and skill development programs. The Certificate Program in Entrepreneurship (CPE) concluded successfully, with plans for the next batch in progress. Meanwhile, the student-led E-Cell energised campus spirit through events like Pitch Perfect, Biz Quiz, and E-Mela, nurturing a strong entrepreneurial culture.

IIM Raipur's Executive Learning and Development (EL&D) and E-Learning initiatives have seen remarkable growth, with over 2,000 participants engaged across 45+ programs. The EL&D Office conducted 42 high-impact programs, including a 6-month course for Navy officers and the prestigious Chintan Shivir for Cabinet Ministers.

Flagship offerings like the Senior Management Program (SMP) and General Management Program (GMP) continue to thrive alongside innovations in asynchronous learning and MOOC collaborations. Looking ahead, the institute plans to launch international leadership programs and in-company offerings, further aligning with industry needs through technology-driven education.

Motivating the graduating batch with her words of wisdom, Ms. Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd., stated, "Today is not just about achievements, but recognising the potential within each one of you. Leadership is about fostering a culture where people are inspired to contribute, feel valued, and share a collective vision.

The commitment to societal contributions is an opportunity for us to use our positions, our talents, and our knowledge to make a real difference. The future is in your hands, and the responsibility to build a sustainable world rests with you."

This year, IIM Raipur has significantly expanded its academic, research, and institutional footprint through a series of impactful MoUs and collaborations in 2024-25. A total of seven MoUs were signed, including international tie-ups with IPAG (France), the University of Wolverhampton (UK), and Birmingham City University (UK) to foster academic exchange and research collaboration.

Domestically, MoUs were established with the District Project Livelihood College (DPLC), Dantewada for a Certificate Programme in Entrepreneurship, and with SAIL's Management Training Institute (MTI), Ranchi, for joint training, research, and consultancy in the steel sector.

Additional agreements were signed with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for academic and industrial cooperation and with The English and Foreign Languages (EFL) University, Hyderabad. Beyond formal MoUs, IIM Raipur collaborated with the Chhattisgarh Police to address human trafficking through research-driven policy and rehabilitation strategies.

The institute also partnered with SIDBI to launch an 18-month Advanced Certificate Program in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation and successfully conducted Advanced MDPS and Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programs in association with the Ministry of MSME.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, IIM Raipur, said, "Dear students, your journey here has been more than just academics--it has been a transformative experience of personal growth. As you step forward, you carry the legacy of this institution, one rooted in innovation, ethical leadership, and global collaboration. Your education with us has equipped you with the skills and knowledge to not just adapt but also lead and innovate. You have been trained to think critically, embrace uncertainty, and find solutions that create impact. Lead with integrity and responsibility and give back to society."

Narrating the institute's growth chart, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, said, "Graduates, today is a defining moment in your lives--a celebration of your hard work and a launchpad for the opportunities ahead. At IIM Raipur, we stand by the ethos of 'Sva-Karma Niratah Siddhim'--a belief that true excellence is achieved through dedicated action. As we chart the path forward, IIM Raipur remains steadfast in its commitment to academic excellence, industry collaboration, and global outreach."

We continue to expand our research footprint, forge impactful partnerships, and enhance our learning environment to prepare future leaders who are not just job seekers but #BuildingBusinessOwners. The faculty, staff, leadership, and extended IIM Raipur family--including alumni, industry partners, and parents--take immense pride in your achievements. You are now part of a legacy that extends beyond this institution."

In addition, the ceremony also celebrated 7 top achievers for their hard work and dedication with gold medals. In recognition of outstanding academic and overall performance across various programmes, several students were conferred with prestigious medals. From the MBA batch, Shubham Kumar Singh was awarded the BOG Chairperson Gold Medal, while Sambhrant Dash received the Director's Medal.

The PGP Chairperson's Medal was presented to Banani Sarkar, and the Gold Medal for Best All-around Performance was awarded to Sabitabrata Chatterjee. In the E-MBA programme, Priyam Bhardwaj earned the BOG Chairperson Gold Medal, with Ishani Paul securing the Director's Medal. Additionally, Byomkesh Majumdar was honoured with the EPGP Chairperson's Medal for his exemplary contributions. (ANI)

