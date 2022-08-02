Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Professor Ashok Banerjee on Monday took over the charge of the new director at IIM Udaipur, an official statement said.

He succeeds professor Janat Shah, who has helmed the institute for 11 years, since its inception in 2011.

Prof Banerjee is a Chartered Accountant and holds an M.Com Degree from Calcutta University and a Ph.D from Rajasthan University. He is a seasoned academician with vast experience as a senior professor in the Finance and Control area, the statement said.

His research interests are in high-frequency finance, fintech, and sentiment analysis. He was the Dean of New Initiatives and External Relations at IIM Calcutta from 2012 to 2015. Prior to joining IIM Calcutta, he was a professor at IIM Lucknow.

“It is with a sense of pride and happiness that I join IIM Udaipur's remarkable journey as the Director. I look forward to the support of the Board and all stakeholders as we take the Institute further ahead," Banerjee said.

