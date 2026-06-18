India News | IIT Delhi Tops India List, Climbs to 118 in QS World University Rankings

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has improved its position in the QS World University Rankings 2027, securing the 118th rank globally and retaining its position as the highest-ranked Indian institution.

According to the QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2027, announced on June 18, IIT Delhi improved by five positions from its 123rd rank in the previous edition. The institute said the latest ranking also equals the highest global position ever achieved by an Indian institution in the QS World University Rankings.

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Among the performance indicators contributing to the improvement, IIT Delhi's Employer Reputation ranking rose by 11 places to 39th globally. The indicator assesses global employers' perceptions of institutions producing job-ready graduates.

The institute also recorded a jump of 60 positions in the Employment Outcomes indicator, which measures an institution's ability to enhance graduate employability and nurture future leaders.

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In the Citations per Faculty indicator, IIT Delhi improved by 26 positions. The metric measures the average number of citations obtained per faculty member and is considered an indicator of the impact and quality of scientific research produced by universities.

Commenting on the rankings, Prof. Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean, Planning, and Head, Ranking Cell, IIT Delhi, said the institute remained focused on delivering world-class and affordable technological education.

"IIT Delhi remains committed to the goal of providing world-class, affordable technological education and becoming a preferred destination for scholars worldwide. Our revamped curriculum, new infrastructure, and increased international engagement will enhance our quality and impact in the coming years. We see rankings as an outcome, not an objective. If we do the right things for the right reasons, rankings will follow naturally," he said.

The institute said it has improved its global ranking by 79 positions over the last four years, moving from 197th rank in the QS World University Rankings 2024 to 118th in the latest edition.

Earlier, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 announced in March, several IIT Delhi disciplines recorded significant gains, with Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering featuring among the global top 50 subjects.

IIT Delhi also secured the 36th position globally in the Engineering and Technology category and continued to be the highest-ranked Indian institute in the discipline, according to the institute. (ANI)

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