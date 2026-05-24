India News | IIT Experts to Assist CBSE for Ensuring Glitch-free Re-evaluation Process; Dharmendra Pradhan Issues Directions

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): In view of the recent developments and concerns raised by students and parents regarding the CBSE post-result services portal, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has given directions to depute a team of professors and technical experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to assist the Central Board of Secondary Education in ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process.

The decision has been taken following reports of technical challenges in the post-examination services portal of CBSE, a Ministry of Education release said.

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The expert teams will implement focused technological improvements of the systems and technical workflows and will specifically examine portal stability and server performance, the release said.

The team will also examine the overall IT Infrastructure robustness and assist in taking corrective measures to ensure that login authentication/ user access systems/ payment gateways are accurate and in order.

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Pradhan reiterated that student interests remain paramount and all necessary corrective measures need to be undertaken by CBSE on priority to ensure a transparent, efficient and student-friendly system, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that all the candidates who were charged extra while applying for scanned copies during the Class 12 post-result process will be issued refunds.

The move followed widespread social media backlash and anxiety among students over the newly introduced digital evaluation process.

CBSE said that certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies on May 21 and May 22.

"In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged," the Board said.

The CBSE further stated that in all cases of excess payment, the exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment. Similarly, in cases where a lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required.

The Board added that scanned copies of the evaluated answer sheets are to be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests. (ANI)

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