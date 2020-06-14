Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | IIT-KGP Asks Students, Researchers to Go Home by June 20

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 09:02 PM IST
Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) The authorities of the IIT Kharagpur has asked around 2,400 students and researchers who are still stuck in their hostels were asked to leave for home by June 20.

Registrar B N Singh told PTI on Sunday that the institute wants the students back in the campus by September when the new semester will begin.

"Of the total 12,500 hostel boarders, 5,400 were there when the lockdown began in end-March. Another 3,000 were transported home last month and around 2,400 are presently staying in the campus," Singh said.

They will leave by June 20, he said.

"Instead of staying in the campus with no classes being held in classrooms, they can spend quality time with family and resume classes from September," Singh explained.

"Since the academic session 2019-20 has been closed and all academic activities will be completed within June 15 and the normal academic activities may only start from September, we request the students (UG, PG, research scholars) and project staff who are staying in the hostels/ halls to proceed for their home now. The institute will close mess facilities in all hostels/halls with effect from June 20," according to a notice issued by the registrar.

For any pending project work, the researchers can always do it from home on mail as the faculty is always responsive to their needs, Singh said.

He said the hostel service staff needed a break as they had been working at a stretch for months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

