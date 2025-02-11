Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) A senior IIT-Kharagpur professor has been selected as a Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), becoming the only one to be chosen from India out of 55 fellows this year, the institute said in a statement.

Prof Sudip Misra from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering has been selected for his contribution to intelligent service-centric sensing and sustainable data processing in large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) networks, it said.

The induction of the ACM Fellows will take place in San Francisco.

ACM brings together computing educators, researchers and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources and address challenges in the field, the statement said.

Misra has published over 500 scholarly research papers and 12 books, it added.

