Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur is organising an international e-symposia in association with top global universities to commemorate the completion of the 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Academics from universities in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Gandhian experts from India including professors from IIT Kharagpur will deliberate on 'Gandhian Thoughts and Philosophy' through webinars spanning over select days in August 2020, an institute spokesperson said on Saturday.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: Monsoon Cripples Normal Life in Parts of State, Heavy Rainfall to Continue Over Next 3 Days, Says IMD.

"Amidst all the uncertainties and isolation, we draw our inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi who was not only the tallest leader of the Indian freedom movement but has been the role model for many world leaders, in matters of fundamental rights, self-reliance, compassion," institute Director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said.

The webinars are scheduled on August 8 with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA and Gandhi Forum, India, August 15 with Tufts University, August 20 with University of Manchester, UK and University of Texas Arlington, USA, August 27 with University of Leeds, UK, University of Melbourne, Australia, University of Auckland and Massey University, New Zealand, and August 28 with the University of Alberta and University of Toronto, Canada.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 20,88,612, Death Toll Jumps to 42,518: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

The themes include 'Sarvodaya-universal upliftment or progress for all and Swavalamban-the quest for self-reliance', 'Gandhian legacies in the World Today', 'Branding Gandhi, Gandhian Economics for Growth in India', 'From Atma Nirbhar Bharat to Sarvodaya,' with more than a thousand participants from across the globe.

"We hope it will be a grand success and inspire people who are going through an experience of a lifetime," Tewari said. PTI SUS RG RG 08080953 NNNNspanned from one goal line to the other with the image of a black ribbon and the message "in our hearts," honoring the nearly 28,000 who have died with COVID-19 in Spain. The league officially resumed on Thursday with third-place Sevilla defeating city rival Real Betis 2-0.

The victory kept Madrid two points behind Barcelona, which returned on Saturday with a 4-0 rout at Mallorca. Eibar and Mallorca are both fighting relegation.

Madrid dominated from the start and Kroos opened the scoring with a shot into the top corner in the fourth minute. Ramos added to the lead from close range in the 30th after a pass by Hazard, who started the buildup for Marcelo's strike from inside the area in the 37th.

Eibar, sitting two points outside the relegation zone, got its only goal from Pedro Bigas in the 60th.

Ramos had scored the first goal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano when it was inaugurated with an exhibition match in 2006.

"The truth is we are all thrilled to be back on the field again," Ramos said.

"We couldn't wait for the league to start again, to compete again, and the best way to do that is with a win."

Madrid is expected to play all of its remaining home matches at the Alfredo Di Stéfano because the Bernabéu will continue to undergo renovation work during the summer.

The club is likely to remain at the stadium for the rest of the season even if fans are allowed back before then, which the league has said is a possibility.

ATLÉTICO HELD

Atlético Madrid's struggles continued as its season resumed after being held 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao for its third straight league draw.

The setback kept Diego Simeone's team in sixth place, outside the Champions League spots.

The goals at the empty San Mamés Stadium came a couple of minutes apart late in the first half, with Athletic's Iker Muniain scoring in the 37th and Atlético equalizing with Diego Costa in the 39th for his first goal since last October.

During the celebration, Costa held the jersey of Atlético women's team player Virginia Torrecilla, who is recovering from brain surgery to remove a tumor.

It was the 13th league draw for Atlético, which has only two wins in its last nine league matches.

"We earned a draw at a tough place but we need to start winning three points if we want to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League," Atlético midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurrección said.

"It will be difficult if we don't start winning matches."

Atlético's last match before the break had been an away victory against Liverpool that eliminated the titleholders in the Champions League round of 16. But Atlético had drawn its last two league matches — against Sevilla and Espanyol — to drop in the standings and remain far from the leaders. It trails Barcelona by 15 points with 10 rounds left.

Atlético has the same 46 points as fifth-place Getafe and is a point behind fourth-place Real Sociedad, which drew 1-1 with Osasuna at home on Sunday.

Athletic, which had won two in a row before the break, stayed in 10th place. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)