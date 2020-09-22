Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is all set to get a technology hub, which is one of the 25 being set by the government.

It will be set up under the government's National Mission of Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

Also Read | Bhiwandi Building Collapse Update: Death Toll Rises to 17 in Maharashtra’s Building Collapse Tragedy.

According to the release, it has been named as 'ihub', which will serve as a solution for 356 fundamental technologies. The government has already released Rs 7.25 crores, out of the total sanction of Rs 135 crores for the next five years.

This hub once comes into being, will focus on 'Device Technology and materials' spread across application domains which include -- Defence Research and Development, Health Research, Housing and Urban Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology, Telecommunications and Atomic Energy, New and Renewable Energy.

Also Read | Smaaash, Promoted by Sachin Tendulkar, Closes Its Gaming Centres Amid Financial Crisis Due to Lockdown.

IIT Roorkee Professor Sudeb Dasgupta said, "Cyber-Physical System comprises an advanced suite of technologies that will address the challenges of Industry 4.0 and foster an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem. This initiative will offer us an opportunity to shape futuristic India." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)